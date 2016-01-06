JAKARTA Jan 6 Indonesia's PT XL Axiata Tbk said on Wednesday it plans to sell some of its telecommunication towers through an open auction in January to pay part of its debt.

The company did not give further details in its filing to the Jakarta stock exchange.

XL Axiata has been trying to reduce its debt burden by replacing some U.S. dollar debt with rupiah-denominated debt and paying the more expensive loans ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)