BRIEF-RSA CFO says holding onto Middle East business
* Cfo scott egan says ~keeping middle east business as part of core business after failure to sell it
JAKARTA Oct 19 Indonesian telecommunications firm PT XL Axiata Tbk said on Monday it repaid borrowings of $100 million owed to Standard Chartered and $50 million to United Overseas Bank ahead of schedule to reduce the burden of U.S.-dollar denominated debt as Indonesia's currency remains weak.
In a stock exchange filing announcing the moves, XL Axiata said it had also obtained a 1.5 trillion rupiah ($111 million) loan from local lender Bank Central Asia.
"We continue our efforts to strengthen the company's financial position by changing our borrowings to the rupiah currency and quickening the payment of our borrowings in U.S. dollar," XL Axiata's president director Dian Siswarini said in the filing.
($1 = 13,545.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
OSLO, May 4 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices were unchanged in April compared to March, confirming a weaker trend after years of strong growth, a real estate industry association said on Thursday.