(Corrects figure in headline to $460 mln)

JAKARTA Oct 1 Indonesia's second-largest telecoms firm PT XL Axiata Tbk said it has agreed to sell 3,500 telecommunication towers to PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk for 5.6 trillion rupiah ($460 million).

The deal is expected to be concluded by the end of the year, XL Axiata said in a statement.

The sale is aimed at paying off some of its debt after the company acquired telecommunication operator PT Axis Telekom for $865 million this year.

(1 US dollar = 12,188 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)