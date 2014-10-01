REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
JAKARTA Oct 1 Indonesia's second-largest telecoms firm PT XL Axiata Tbk said it has agreed to sell 3,500 telecommunication towers to PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk for 5.6 trillion rupiah ($460 million).
The deal is expected to be concluded by the end of the year, XL Axiata said in a statement.
The sale is aimed at paying off some of its debt after the company acquired telecommunication operator PT Axis Telekom for $865 million this year.
(1 US dollar = 12,188 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.