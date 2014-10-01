(Adds comment from chief executive, industry context)
By Fransiska Nangoy and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA Oct 1 Indonesian mobile telecom
operator PT XL Axiata Tbk will sell 3,500
communication towers to telecom infrastructure firm PT Solusi
Tunas Pratama Tbk in a 5.6 trillion rupiah ($460
million) deal that will help it cut mounting debt.
After a three-month tender process, the country's
second-biggest telecom operator by subscribers agreed to sell
the towers to Solusi Tunas for cash and then lease them back for
10 years, XL Axiata said in a statement. The deal is expected to
close by the end of the year.
The sale comes as telecom operators in Indonesia seek to
cover the cost of growth by selling or spinning off assets like
communication towers, lowering capital expenditure and
maintenance costs as well as reducing debt.
In 2012, PT Indosat Tbk, the country's
third-biggest telecom firm, sold 2,500 towers to PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure Tbk for $406 million upfront.
XL Axiata, 66.5 percent-owned by Malaysian telecom company
Axiata Group Bhd, will be left with around 6,500
towers after the sale to Solusi Tunas. Tower Bersama had been
interested in XL Axiata's assets, its finance director told
Reuters in July.
The firm may sell more towers to interested parties,
including Solusi Tunas, but has not decided when, a person with
knowledge of the matter said. The person declined to be
identified because the information is not public.
"The sale unlocks the value of a part of our tower portfolio
at an attractive valuation and on competitive terms. XL will be
using the transaction proceeds to partially deleverage," XL
Axiata's chief executive Hasnul Suhaimi said.
At end-June, XL Axiata's total debt had jumped 93 percent to
45.4 trillion rupiah ($3.73 billion) from the same period a year
earlier.
The sale of the towers to Solusi Tunas was priced at nine
times XL Axiata's earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation over the last 12 months, the person with
knowledge of the matter said. Initially, 19 companies had
expressed interest in the towers, he added.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the exclusive financial
advisor to XL Axiata on the transaction, while Standard
Chartered Bank and J.P. Morgan advised Solusi Tunas.
(1 US dollar = 12,155.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Eveline Danubrata in
JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Trinna Leong in KUALA LUMPUR;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth Maxwell)