FRANKFURT May 20 Reinsurer XL Group Plc's
rapid $4 billion takeover of Lloyds of London
underwriter Catlin Group will give it an advantage over rivals
in an expected wave of reinsurance sector mergers, XL's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Near-zero interest rates and fierce competition have led to
predictions the market will split into very large or very
specialised reinsurers, with medium-sized players forced to
merge to stay profitable.
Renaissance Re completed its purchase of Platinum
Underwriters in March, while Axis Capital Holdings' move
to buy PartnerRe Ltd is facing a rival bid from investor
Exor SpA.
"We're awfully happy to be able to take advantage of the
confusion that mergers create for others," XL Chief Executive
Mike McGavick told Reuters.
XL's takeover of Catlin, which was announced in January and
completed in April, catapulted the company to the No. 8 position
in property and casualty reinsurance globally with premiums of
more than $3 billion, McGavick told Reuters.
Insurance companies are buying more of their reinsurance
from a smaller number of reinsurers with larger and safer
balance sheets, so being in the top tier will keep XL Catlin in
the lineup for that business, McGavick said.
Credit rating agency Moody's listed XL as being No. 19 and
Catlin as No. 25 based on 2013 premiums.
Mergers among reinsurers often prompt insurance clients to
seek out third parties to avoid placing too much business with
the combined company, but McGavick said he saw little chance of
this in XL Catlin's case.
"The number of places where there is overlap is very small,"
he said, adding there would be ample prospects for
cross-selling, particularly in the field of energy insurance.
XL Catlin expects more than $200 million in cost reductions
in the next few years, including some job losses in back office
operations.
XL Group has conducted share buybacks in the past but
McGavick declined comment on the merged company's capital
management plans ahead of a conference call scheduled for May
28.
