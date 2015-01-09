Jan 9 Xl Group Plc

* Recommended acquisition of Catlin Group Limited by XL Group Plc

* Is intended that acquisition will be effected by means of a two-step, integrated process comprising a scheme of arrangement under section 99 of Bermuda Companies Act

* Total value receivable by Catlin shareholders comprises: for each Catlin share 388 pence in cash and 0.130 new XL share

* Plus expected 2014 final dividend payable by Catlin of 22 pence in cash to Catlin shareholders

* Acquisition is expected to become effective in mid-2015

* Following acquisition, Mike Mcgavick will be chief executive officer

* Following acquisition, Mike Mcgavick will be chief executive officer

* Stephen Catlin will be executive deputy chairman, Peter Porrino will be chief financial officer