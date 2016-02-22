Feb 22 The No-1 U.S. wireless phone provider Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy XO Communications' fiber-optic network business for about $1.8 billion.

Verizon on Monday said it expected the net present value of the operational synergies to be more than $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)