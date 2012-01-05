* Cuts 84 jobs
* Sees $6 mln charge in 2012
* Names John Varian as CEO
Jan 5 Xoma Ltd said it plans to
cut 84 jobs, or 34 percent of its workforce, to focus on the
development of its lead anti-inflammatory drug XOMA 052.
The biotechnology company expects to record a charge of
about $6 million during 2012, of which $3.9 million will result
in cash charges.
In March, XOMA 052 failed to meet the main goal of lowering
blood glucose levels in diabetes patients in a mid-stage study.
The Berkeley, California-based company expects to save about
$14 million this year from the job cuts.
Xoma said its decision to use contract manufacturing
organization for late-stage trials and commercial production
allowed it to reduce the workforce.
Separately, the company named John Varian as chief
executive. Varian has been serving as the interim chief
executive since August 31, after Steve Engle resigned.
Xoma shares were up 4 percent at $1.29 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.