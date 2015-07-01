BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
July 1 PayPal Inc, the electronic payments division of eBay Inc, said it would buy digital money transfer provider Xoom Corp for about $890 million in enterprise value.
The offer price of $25 per share represents a premium of 21 percent to Xoom's Wednesday closing price of $20.70.
Paypal said the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015, will slightly hurt PayPal's adjusted earnings per share for 2016.
PayPal intends to fund the transaction with cash on its balance sheet, it said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch)