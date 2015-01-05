Jan 5 Money transfer company Xoom Corp
said $30.8 million was fraudulently transferred to overseas
accounts, sending its shares down 17 percent in extended
trading.
Xoom also said on Monday that Matt Hibbard resigned as chief
financial officer effective immediately.
The company said in a filing it was a victim of employee
impersonation and fraudulent requests targeting its finance
department.
Xoom said the fraud was discovered on Dec. 30 and it
expected to take a one-time charge of $30.8 million in the
fourth quarter.
The company said it believes no customer's data or money was
involved and its systems were not impacted.
Xoom's shares closed at $16.89 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)