Jan 5 Money transfer company Xoom Corp
said $30.8 million was fraudulently transferred to overseas
accounts, sending its shares down as much as 17 percent in
extended trading.
The company also said Matt Hibbard resigned as chief
financial officer effective immediately. Hibbard took over from
Ryno Blignaut just last month.
Blignaut will be the acting CFO and chief risk officer, Xoom
said in a filing on Monday.
Xoom said employee impersonation and fraudulent requests
targeting its finance department were discovered on Dec. 30 and
it expected to take a one-time charge of $30.8 million in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
The company said it believes no customer's data or money was
involved and its systems were not impacted.
Xoom said it had contacted federal law enforcement
authorities who are pursuing a multi-agency criminal
investigation on the matter.
Xoom also raised its fourth-quarter revenue estimate to
$43.1 million-$43.6 million from $41 million-$43 million.
Xoom's shares closed at $16.89 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
