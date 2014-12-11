NEW YORK Dec 11 The sharp drop in the shares of a popular energy ETF in tandem with oil's recent swoon attracted a bullish bet on Thursday in the options market that oil prices will rebound significantly through the first quarter of 2015.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF's , which tracks the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index, rose 2.6 percent to $45.83 on Thursday.

The ETF is one of the largest and most popular funds in the energy sector, and its shares have been hit hard by the drop in the price of oil. They have lost about a fifth of their value since the Nov. 27 OPEC meeting when the cartel decided against oil production cuts.

The ETF's holdings range from oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron to the shale boom names that have suffered most in the crude oil sell off, including Denbury Resources and Halcon Resources.

The ETF dropped to as low as $44.10 on Wednesday, the lowest it has been since October 2011, from nearly $63 three weeks ago.

On Thursday however, a new position in its options appears to express confidence that the sector can rebound through the first quarter 2015, said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.

A trader bought 14,570 XOP calls at the $53 strike and set to expire in March, and sold the same number of calls at the $62 strike price and again expiring in March for a net cost of $1.50 a contract.

It's an inexpensive bet that oil will rebound significantly in the first quarter of 2015 and drive a recovery in beaten-up energy stocks, said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

For now, however, uncertainty remains high in the oil patch, Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers LLC, said in a note.

While the XOP's 30-day implied volatility, a gauge of the risk of large moves in a stock and a key element in options prices, was down about 7 percentage points on Thursday, it remains elevated at around 55.77 percent.

In fact, for the last three months, the XOP's implied volatility has risen more than any other among major funds tracking the sector, according to Livevol Inc data. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Burns and Frances Kerry)