SAO PAULO May 10 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, confirmed on Wednesday it is discussing acquiring a minority stake in securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA.

Local media reported on Tuesday that Itaú has proposed to purchase 49.5 percent of XP for 6 billion reais ($1.89 billion).

In a securities filing, Itaú said it has not yet signed any "agreement, transaction or contract" with XP.

($1 = 3.1898 reais)