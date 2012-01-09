* Q4 revenue contracted by 5 pct on reduced demand

* Sees further revenue contraction in Q1

Jan 9 Electrical components maker XP Power said revenue in the last quarter fell by 5 percent on reduced customer demand and the company also drew a dim picture of its first-quarter sales.

"Total bookings in the latter part of 2011 were soft as orders relating to existing programs were reduced against the backdrop of increasing macroeconomic uncertainty," the company said in a statement.

While revenue rose 13 percent in 2011, the decline seen in the last quarter is likely to expand further in the first quarter, the Singapore-base firm said.

XP Power makes power converters for healthcare and industrial markets, such as respirators and battlefield communication kits. The company gets more than half of its revenue from products that designed and manufactured in-house.

The company aims to boost this to three-fourths of its revenue as it looks to raise its gross margins.

Shares of XP Power closed at 936 pence on Friday in London, valuing the business at 180 million pounds. They have fallen 5 percent in the last three months, underperforming a 6 percent rise in FTSE All Share Index.