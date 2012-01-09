* Q4 revenue contracted by 5 pct on reduced demand
* Sees further revenue contraction in Q1
Jan 9 Electrical components maker XP Power
said revenue in the last quarter fell by 5 percent on
reduced customer demand and the company also drew a dim picture
of its first-quarter sales.
"Total bookings in the latter part of 2011 were soft as
orders relating to existing programs were reduced against the
backdrop of increasing macroeconomic uncertainty," the company
said in a statement.
While revenue rose 13 percent in 2011, the decline seen in
the last quarter is likely to expand further in the first
quarter, the Singapore-base firm said.
XP Power makes power converters for healthcare and
industrial markets, such as respirators and battlefield
communication kits. The company gets more than half of its
revenue from products that designed and manufactured in-house.
The company aims to boost this to three-fourths of its
revenue as it looks to raise its gross margins.
Shares of XP Power closed at 936 pence on Friday in London,
valuing the business at 180 million pounds. They have fallen 5
percent in the last three months, underperforming a 6 percent
rise in FTSE All Share Index.