(Corrects GIC official's name after GIC corrects statement)
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore's sovereign fund
GIC is joining PSP Investments and Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan in together investing $700 million in XPO Logistics Inc
, the U.S. company said, adding it plans to use proceeds
for unspecified acquisitions.
In a statement released in the United States, XPO said the
deal will be carried out through the sale of newly issued common
stock and preferred stock to the investors, who will hold about
22 percent of XPO after conversion. Greenwich, Connecticut-based
XPO, a provider of freight transportation services, has a market
value of $1.8 billion.
GIC itself is investing $250 million and will have a 7.5
percent stake, a person familiar with the matter said. In the
statement, Lim Kee Chong, GIC's deputy group chief investment
officer, described XPO as set to become "one of the long-term
winners in the industry".
PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension
investment managers and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is the
largest single-profession plan in Canada.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)