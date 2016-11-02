CHICAGO Nov 2 Logistics company XPO Logistics
Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit versus
a loss a year earlier, citing strong ecommerce demand in North
America that offset the impact of lackluster economic growth.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company reported
third-quarter net income of $13.8 million, or 11 cents per
share, compared with a loss of $93.1 million, or 94 cents per
share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, XPO reported
earnings of 41 cents per share.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 37
cents.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)