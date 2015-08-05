Aug 5 XPO Logistics Inc's quarterly revenue doubled, boosted by its purchase of France-based Norbert Dentressangle SA and an increase in trucking capacity in the United States.

The company, which is on track to hit a revenue run-rate of $9.5 billion this year, said on Wednesday it targets about $23 billion in revenue by 2019.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO, which acts as a broker between shippers and freight companies, is benefiting from a rise in the number of trucks available to transport goods, especially given widespread bottlenecks on rail networks.

"It's a good time to be a broker if you've got committed freight because your customers are locked in at a specific contractual price," Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs told Reuters.

The company said revenue from its transportation business, which includes truck brokerage, truckload and less than truckload, jumped 48 percent to $861.2 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

The acquisition of Norbert Dentressangle - XPO's biggest-ever deal - was the primary driver of transportation revenue with just 22 days' contribution in the quarter, the company said.

XPO, whose customers include Macy's Inc, ConAgra Foods Inc and Dean Foods Co, said it was scouting for more acquisitions.

"We have an active acquisition pipeline on both sides of the Atlantic," Jacobs said.

"We are talking to contract logistics companies, last mile companies (and) brokerage companies."

Reuters reported in May that XPO was raising $3.26 billion through new equity and debt, partly to fund acquisitions.

Revenue jumped to $1.22 billion from $581 million in the second quarter.

XPO's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $75.1 million, or 89 cents per share, from $14.5 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, XPO lost 16 cents per share. (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)