May 4 XPO Logistics Inc reported a
smaller quarterly loss and struck its second deal in a week by
agreeing to buy U.S.-based Bridge Terminal Transport for $100
million.
XPO said the Bridge deal would almost triple its drayage
capacity - or ability to transport goods over short distances -
to more than 2,000 independent owner operators, primarily on the
U.S. East Coast.
"Drayage capacity is tight," Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs
told Reuters. "Often we get requests from customers to move
their freight, and if you don't have drayage capacity you could
get into bad situations."
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bridge is the largest U.S.
asset-light drayage provider, with a network of 28 terminals and
about 1,300 independent owner operators.
XPO, which signed its biggest-ever deal last week by
agreeing to buy France-based Norbert Dentressangle SA
for $3.5 billion including debt, has become a one-stop shop in
transportation logistics, mainly through acquisitions.
"It's very likely that we'll do at least one or two more
deals by the end of this year, either in North America or
Europe," Jacobs said, without providing details.
The company raised its 2015 year-end run rate revenue target
to at least $9.5 billion from $5.3 billion to reflect the
Norbert and Bridge deals.
XPO's total revenue more than doubled to $703 million in the
first quarter ended March 31, helped by its last-mile delivery
and expedite businesses.
The company's net loss available to common shareholders
narrowed to $15.4 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter
from $29.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, XPO lost 13 cents per share.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)