Oct 25 XPO Logistics Inc has acquired
the freight brokerage business of Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, a
logistics company owned by private equity firm Welsh Carson, for
$50 million in cash, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The acquisition of Turbo Logistics Inc will immediately add
to XPO's earnings, the source said.
XPO, which has a market value of about $220 million, has
been looking to make acquisitions since it received a $150
million investment from investor Brad Jacobs and his private
equity firm in June 2011.
Jacobs, now the CEO of XPO, plans to transform the company
into a $4 billion-$5 billion business in a few years, mostly
through acquisitions.