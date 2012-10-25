Oct 25 XPO Logistics Inc confirmed it
acquired the freight brokerage division of Ozburn-Hessey
Logistics, a logistics company owned by private equity firm
Welsh Carson, for $50 million in cash.
The acquisition of Turbo Logistics will immediately add to
XPO's earnings, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Turbo, which has revenue of about $120 million, provides
expedited transportation and temperature-controlled trucking
services.
XPO, valued by the market at about $220 million, has been
looking to make acquisitions since it received a $150 million
investment from investor Brad Jacobs and his private equity firm
in June 2011.
Jacobs, now the CEO of XPO, plans to transform the company
into a $4 billion-$5 billion business in a few years, mostly
through acquisitions.
The Turbo acquisition is XPO's biggest yet. It acquired
Kelron for $8 million and Continental Freight for $3.4 million
earlier this year.
The company is in talks with several other acquisition
targets, most of them smaller than Turbo, Chief Executive Brad
Jacobs told Reuters.
"There is a decent chance we will complete another
acquisition by the end of the year," Jacobs said.
He also said the company is in talks for an asset-backed
loan facility to give it more liquidity.
The company completed a stock and bond offering this year,
prompting speculation among analysts that it was eyeing a large
acquisition.
It will have cash of about $265 million after the Turbo
acquisition, Jacobs said.
XPO's shares, which have risen about 50 percent since Jacobs
invested in the company, closed at $12.63 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.