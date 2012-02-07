Feb 7 Transport services company XPO Logistics Inc appointed John Hardig, an investment banker with Stifel Nicolaus, as its chief financial officer.

XPO Logistics has been looking to make acquisitions since it received a $150 million investment from investor Brad Jacobs and his private equity firm in June 2011.

Jacobs, now the CEO of XPO, plans to transform the company into a $4-$5 billion business in a few years, mostly through acquisitions.

Hardig, who was managing director at Stifel's transportation and logistics investment banking group since 2003, will join XPO from Feb. 13.

In November, Jacobs put together a new management team that includes a banker from boutique investment banking firm Eve Partners, and a Wall Street analyst from Goldman Sachs.