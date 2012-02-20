* FY adj pretax profit 24.3 mln stg vs 18.7 mln stg yr ago
* Revenue up 13 pct to 103.6 mln stg
* Raises final dividend by 25 pct to 15p
Feb 20 XP Power posted a higher
full-year adjusted pretax profit helped by a shift to own
manufactured products, but the electrical components maker said
order delays continued into the first quarter.
The company, which makes power converters for healthcare and
industrial markets, expects to grow earnings and dividend over
the next five years as it starts production from its new
manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
XP Power, which gets more than half of its revenue from
products designed and manufactured in-house, said new product
investment and product launches this year would underpin growth.
Gross margins increased to 49.1 percent from 48 percent last
year, said the company. However, this would lead the company to
be more dependent on revenue.
The company raised final dividend by 25 percent to 15 pence,
taking the total dividend for the year to 45 pence.
January-December adjusted pretax profit rose to 24.3 million
pounds from 18.7 million pounds last year. Revenue rose 13
percent to 103.6 million pounds.
XP Power shares, which have gained 21 percent in the last
one month, were trading up 2 percent at 1050 pence on Monday on
the London Stock Exchange.