* FY adj pretax profit 24.3 mln stg vs 18.7 mln stg yr ago

* Revenue up 13 pct to 103.6 mln stg

* Raises final dividend by 25 pct to 15p

Feb 20 XP Power posted a higher full-year adjusted pretax profit helped by a shift to own manufactured products, but the electrical components maker said order delays continued into the first quarter.

The company, which makes power converters for healthcare and industrial markets, expects to grow earnings and dividend over the next five years as it starts production from its new manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

XP Power, which gets more than half of its revenue from products designed and manufactured in-house, said new product investment and product launches this year would underpin growth.

Gross margins increased to 49.1 percent from 48 percent last year, said the company. However, this would lead the company to be more dependent on revenue.

The company raised final dividend by 25 percent to 15 pence, taking the total dividend for the year to 45 pence.

January-December adjusted pretax profit rose to 24.3 million pounds from 18.7 million pounds last year. Revenue rose 13 percent to 103.6 million pounds.

XP Power shares, which have gained 21 percent in the last one month, were trading up 2 percent at 1050 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.