Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
July 9 Electrical components maker XP Power Ltd said first-half revenue rose 5 percent as an increase in revenue from its medical business more than offset the broadly challenging industrial and technology end markets.
The Singapore-based company said it expects gross margins in the first half to exceed the year-ago period due to the combined effects of improved factory loading and reduced start-up costs from its new Vietnam facility.
The environment for capital goods spending remains challenging, XP Power said in a statement, but added that orders had increased 7 percent over the second half of last year.
XP Power raised its second-quarter dividend to 12 pence per share, up from the 11 pence it paid a year earlier.
Shares in XP Power were up 4 percent at 1281 pence at 0724 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen about 22 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
BOGOTA, April 1 At least 14 people have been killed and 60 injured in a landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province Pututmayo, officials said on Saturday.
MANILA, April 1 The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.