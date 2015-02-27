HONG KONG Feb 27 Chengdu Xingrong Investment Co
Ltd, a state-owned water distributor and sewage
treatment company, plans to raise up to $800 million with a Hong
Kong share sale in the second half of 2015, IFR reported on
Friday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
Chengdu Xingrong plans to sell about 15 percent of its
enlarged share capital and has mandated ABC International and
Haitong International Securities to handle the offering, added
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The company would join three other Shenzhen-listed issuers
that plan to raise a combined $4 billion of funds in Hong Kong
in coming months, IFR said.
The other issuers are BlueFocus Communication Group
, a public relations and brand management company,
brokerage GF Securities Co Ltd and Hangzhou
Hikvision Digital Technology, a video surveillance
equipment supplier.
Chengdu Xingrong received local government approval in
January to sell shares in Hong Kong, though the company didn't
disclose the size or timing of the offering.
The company didn't immediately respond to a Reuters phone
call and email seeking comment on the Hong Kong listing plans.
(Reporting by Ken Wang and Fiona Lau of IFR and Shanghai
newsroom; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)