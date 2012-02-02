* Xstrata and Glencore teams may earn up to $70 mln each
* Both companies have retained traditional firms
* Deal fees lower due to Glencore's existing stake
By Victoria Howley
LONDON, Feb 2 An elite club of bankers
traditionally close to London's mining companies stand to earn
their firms a share of a $140 million fee pot if the proposed
merger between Glencore and Xstrata succeeds.
Banking teams advising Glencore Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg and Mick Davis of Xstrata can expect payouts of
between $50 million to $70 million, according to estimates from
Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting, for helping their
clients pull off the industry's biggest deal to date.
If they fail to gauge a merger premium that will win over
Xstrata's full shareholder register, however, they will receive
only 10 percent of the potential revenue.
Glencore already owns 34 percent of Xstrata, which means
less work for the advisers, but has also capped potential fees
20 to 30 percent lower than an average deal of this size.
Mining group Xstrata and Glencore, the world's largest
diversified commodities trader, are in talks over an all-share
deal that would create a group worth 50 billion pounds ($79.10
billion).
Both sides have called in tried and tested advisers, who
have worked closely with them over the years, sometimes at the
expense of lucrative business from the other company.
Glasenberg has called on Citigroup and Morgan Stanley
, people familiar with the matter said, two of the bank's
that led Glencore's $10 billion IPO in May, which yielded about
$300 million to $400 million for advisers involved.
Credit Suisse, also a top bank on the IPO, may be added to
the roll call at a later stage, but does not yet have a role,
the people said.
Citi's contingent is expected to include David Wormsley, the
senior UK banker best known for his court battle with Guy Hands
over the private equity firm's controversial purchase of music
group EMI.
Michel Antakly, who advised Alcan on its 4.3 billion euro
($5.66 billion) takeover of Pechiney in 2003 and worked on
Arcelor's defense in 2006 against Mittal, will play a pivotal
role at Morgan Stanley.
TEAM XSTRATA
Xstrata's Davis has compensated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
and JP Morgan for missing out on a slice of the
Glencore IPO fees last year.
All three are major players in equities capital markets but
could not take part in Glencore's listing because they were so
close to Xstrata.
Nomura is also working for Xstrata via a team led
by joint investment banking head William Vereker. Vereker
advised Brazil's Vale on its failed attempt to buy
Xstrata in 2008, when he was with Lehman.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are Xstrata's longstanding
corporate brokers and have counselled Davis on almost every
major deal or fundraising.
Ian Hannam is a main contact at JP Morgan, while natural
resources head Nigel Robinson will play a key role for Deutsche.
Robinson was also one of the bankers involved in the $41
billion deal that created ArcelorMittal, as well as
Xstrata's $18 billion dollar acquisition of Falconbridge.
He left Goldman Sachs to join Deutsche in 2007, the opposite
career path to Brett Olsher, who left Deutsche to become a
partner at Goldman in 2010.