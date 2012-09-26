SYDNEY, Sept 26 Global miner Xstrata
said it is suspending operations at its Cosmos nickel mine in
Western Australia due to prolonged weak prices for the metal and
a strong Australian dollar, cutting around 150 jobs.
Cosmos, which has produced around 4,200 tonnes of nickel in
concentrate so far this year, has been hit by persistent
strength in the Aussie dollar and nickel prices
almost 40 percent lower than their early-2011 peak above $29,000
per tonne.
Xstrata, which is also cutting back coal production in
Australia due to weak prices and high costs, said its nearby
Sinclair Nickel Operation was unaffected and is expected to
produce about 7,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate this year.