LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Global miner Xstrata has mandated Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities and Santander to arrange a conference call on Tuesday, ahead of a potential bond deal, bankers involved told IFR on Tuesday.

The call will be targeted at European debt investors and a potential subsequent bond transaction is subject to market conditions, bankers said.

Xstrata, which is the world's fourth-largest copper miner and is in the midst of a USD32bn takeover by trader Glencore, is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P.