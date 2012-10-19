LONDON Oct 19 Xstrata PLC : * A US $4.5 bln four-tranche transaction comprising 3 year, 5 year, 10 year and

30 year notes * The transaction covers $1.25 billion 1.8% guaranteed notes due October 2015 * $1.75 billion 2.45% guaranteed notes due October 2017 * $1 billion 4.0% guaranteed notes due October 2022 and $0.5 billion 5.3%

guaranteed notes due October 2042. * The net proceeds raised will be used to repay existing debt and for general

corporate purposes