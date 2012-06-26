LONDON, June 26 Glencore and Xstrata are considering making changes to executive retention packages following opposition from some investors to a mega-merger between the companies, three people familiar with the matter said.

Options including increasing the equity component or linking pay to performance have been discussed, but no decisions have yet been taken, the people said.

The companies are trying to convince recalcitrant Xstrata investors to back an unpopular retention package worth more than 170 million pounds ($264.50 million) for the miner's top 73 managers.

Xstrata chief executive Mick Davis is slated to receive a three-year deal worth almost 30 million pounds.

Glencore and Xstrata declined to comment.