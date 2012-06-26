By Victoria Howley and Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, June 26 The hefty packages being paid to
top executives at Xstrata to stay on after the mining
firm merges with Glencore may be altered after
shareholder anger threatened to scupper the deal.
The companies were considering making changes to the
retention deals, though no decision has been made yet, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Shareholders from both companies are due to vote on
Glencore's $30 billion takeover of Xstrata in mid-July, but
several investors have raised concerns at the golden handcuffs
being proposed for key Xstrata executives, which include almost
30 million pounds ($47 million) over three years for Chief
Executive Mick Davis to stay at the helm.
Under the current structure, investors cannot oppose the
retention packages without also voting down the deal.
"Shareholders have been vocal ... and there is also a silent
majority. We are all working to get the right outcome," said one
source familiar with the negotiations.
The companies declined to comment.
Last week, influential shareholder body the Association of
British Insurers issued a rare 'red-top' alert on the retention
proposals, raising concerns that the awards were not linked to
performance.
Xstrata top 10 shareholders Standard Life and Fidelity
Worldwide have also spoken out against the packages, with
Fidelity calling the retention agreements "provocative and
insensitive".
The dissent is the latest of a spate of pay revolts in
Britain this year in what has been dubbed the 'Shareholder
Spring', with investors voicing disapproval over soaring
executive earnings.
Pay rows have cost bosses at insurer Aviva and media
group Trinity Mirror to lose their jobs, and the
government has said it will legislate to give shareholders more
of a say on executive earnings.
TURKEYS DON'T VOTE FOR XMAS
After years of on-off talks, Glencore and Xstrata agreed in
February to an all-share 'merger of equals' to create a global
miner and commodity trader.
However, the issue over retention pay threatens to make the
deal come unstuck.
As it stands, 73 key executives are due to get more than 170
million pounds in retention deals.
Xstrata shareholders are unhappy that the deals are paid
mostly in cash rather than shares and are not tied to future
performance.
But to vote against the packages and by extension the deal
could expose the shareholders themselves to losses.
"It has been said to us on several occasions that 'turkeys
don't vote for Christmas'. But when the choice is between
Christmas and Thanksgiving, the choice is difficult," said HSBC
analysts in a note on Friday.
A change in the current terms is the most likely outcome,
with any decision probably coming this week in order to keep on
track for shareholder votes on July 11 for Glencore and July 12
for Xstrata.
Sources have said it is unlikely that the pay vote will be
decoupled from the merger deal, but were not able to confirm
whether the changes being discussed would mean more shares and
less cash as part of the retention package, a more explicit tie
to performance, or something else.
"There are a lot of asks in the market," one source said.