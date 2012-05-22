SYDNEY May 22 Chinese demand for copper is likely to improve in the second half of the year thanks to seasonal factors and with market fundamentals remaining tight, the head of Xstrata's copper division said on Tuesday.

Charlie Sartain said fundamental demand for the industrial metal, led by China, remained strong and many companies were finding it difficult to maintain output, let alone boost it.

Xstrata remained of the view that copper demand in China was likely to recover in the second half, Sartain told reporters in Sydney at an investment conference.