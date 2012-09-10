* Miners blame sliding coal prices, high costs, strong A$
* BHP shuts loss-making Gregory mine, seeks more cost cuts
* Xstrata expects no material impact on coal output
* Xstrata to pursue Wandoan project "when market permits"
* BHP shares up 1.3 pct
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Top global miners BHP
Billiton and Xstrata Plc are cutting high-cost
coal production in Australia as they battle weak prices, rising
costs and a strong Australian dollar, adding to worries that
Australia's mining boom is fading.
Both BHP and Xstrata signalled that further cuts
could be on the way as they continue to look for ways to chop
operating costs, putting more jobs at risk.
The two companies are Australia's top coking coal and
thermal coal exporters respectively, and their cuts should help
shore up coal prices, which have tumbled 25 percent from this
year's peak, and may shield other miners from having to pare
output.
"What we saw in 2008 and 2009, unlike the previous 30 years,
was the bigger players were willing to cut, cut quickly and cut
savagely. It looks like we're seeing that again," said Andrew
Harrington, an analyst at Patersons Securities. "The smaller
players have less room to move and are probably happy to watch
the bigger players cut production."
BHP said it was closing its loss-making Gregory mine, which
produced 2.8 million tonnes of coking coal in the year to June,
and would try to move the 297 staff and contractors to its other
mines run under a BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi alliance.
"The decision follows a continuing operational review of the
Gregory Crinum operations, which determined that the Gregory
open-cut mine production was no longer profitable in the current
economic environment of falling prices, high costs and a strong
Australian dollar," it said in a statement.
The Gregory mine is the second coal mine to be shut by BHP,
following the closure in April of the loss-making Norwich Park
mine, which produced 2.35 million tonnes last financial year.
The two are among BHP's smallest coal mines.
At full capacity, the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi alliance can
produce 58 million tonnes a year of coal used in steel-making,
or about a fifth of annual global trade. Last year, their mines
were hit by strikes, which slashed output to less than a third
of capacity.
JOB CUTS
Xstrata said separately it was cutting around 600 jobs, or 6
percent of its Australian coal workforce, including permanent
staff and contractors, and would focus on curbing high-cost
production at some of its 12 Australian mines. It declined to
name which mines would be affected.
Xstrata, the subject of a takeover offer from its biggest
shareholder, Glencore International Plc,
said the cuts would not affect its production
volumes materially nor affect its approved projects.
BHP shares rose 1.3 percent to A$32.40, while smaller coal
producers posted bigger gains, with Yancoal up 5.5
percent, New Hope Coal up 1.9 percent and Cockatoo Coal
up 4.2 percent.
The moves by BHP and Xstrata come on the heels of No.3 iron
ore miner Fortescue Metals Group's move to cut more
than 1,000 jobs due to a slump in iron ore prices, and follows
BHP's decision to defer more than $40 billion in projects,
including a coking coal expansion.
"The speed at which companies are willing to react is much
greater than it ever was," Harrington said.
Xstrata said its Ravensworth North, Ulan West and Rolleston
expansion projects were continuing and remained on budget and on
schedule.
Analysts have predicted Xstrata will delay its landmark
Wandoan project, estimated at $6 billion and which would be
Australia's biggest coal mine with a capacity of 22 million
tonnes a year, due to the uncertain outlook for coal demand and
rising capital costs.
"Feasibility studies into our Wandoan Project continue, to
enable an investment decision once relevant approvals have been
completed and market conditions permit," the company said.