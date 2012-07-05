MELBOURNE, July 5 Australia's competition
watchdog has said it would not oppose commodities trader
Glencore's $26 billion takeover of miner Xstrata
.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission weighed
the impact of the proposed bid on Australian and global markets
for coal, copper, nickel, cobalt and zinc and concluded the
acquisition was unlikely to give the merged group too much
market power.
"The ACCC did not consider that there was a likelihood of
anti-competitive effects arising from the vertical integration
of Xstrata's mining and production activities with Glencore's
extensive third-party trading activities," the Commission said
on its web site. (www.accc.gov.au)
The deal, which had been due to go to shareholders for votes
in mid-July, has been delayed as Xstrata shareholder Qatar is
pushing for better terms.