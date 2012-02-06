* Xstrata, Glencore hammer out detail of record deal
* "Low double digit" premium seen likely, lower possible -
sources
* Deal likely to be revealed Tuesday; broad agreement on top
management-sources
By Victoria Howley and Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON/CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 Top executives at
Glencore and Xstrata are hammering out the
final details of a proposed $80 billion merger, including the
premium on offer by the commodities trading giant to secure
approval from the miner's shareholders.
Sources involved in the talks have told Reuters the
sweetener is likely to be "high single digit to low double
digit". One source familiar with the companies said a ratio of
2.7 to 2.8 Glencore shares per Xstrata share was currently on
the table, implying a premium of roughly 8 percent based on last
Wednesday's closing price.
"I think a 2.8 ratio is relatively modest, but reasonable,"
said Nik Stanojevic, analyst at Brewin Dolphin.
"Xstrata is not a takeout target for anyone else on account
of Glencore's stake."
Xstrata, the world's fourth-largest diversified miner,
announced last week that it was in discussions with Glencore,
already its single largest shareholder, a move expected ever
since Glencore's $10 billion listing last May.
The premium on offer from Glencore, which is expected to
detail the terms of the all-share deal as early as Tuesday, has
been a point of disagreement in the past, and Xstrata
shareholders have consistently said they will need to see a
sweetener that recognises the company's growth potential.
Mark Kelly, of London-based financial services firm
Olivetree Securities, said Glencore could still tweak the
premium a little beyond 2.8 if it needed to.
"I would expect that sufficient diligence has been done with
shareholders to ensure that whatever comes out gets done," he
said.
At 1500 GMT, Glencore's shares had fallen four percent and
Xstrata was down 2 percent, compared with a 0.8 percent decline
for the FTSE350 mining index.
Some independent Xstrata shareholders have told Reuters that
they must be compensated for loss of the company's long-term
growth.
"Xstrata has higher quality assets with better growth
prospects over the next five and ten years than Glencore," said
Richard Buxton, head of UK equities at fund manager Schroders.
"We therefore need to be adequately compensated for the dilution
of that quality and growth."
Sources familiar with the discussions point to a jump in
Xstrata's shares since the deal was announced, as by Friday's
close, the stock was already up 33 percent against the average
over the previous three months.
"Given the volatility in the share prices since the deal was
announced, I wouldn't have thought an 8 percent premium would
matter much," said John Robinson, chairman of Global Mining
Investments (GMI), a fund managed by BlackRock with shares in
both Glencore and Xstrata.
"The key thing is the synergy that's generated. If they get
the deal done, it's worth it," he said.
Analysts at Credit Suisse estimate the synergies at around
$468 million, roughly 5 percent of combined 2012 net income,
thanks to a better use of Glencore's marketing capabilities, and
rating agencies are already pointing to an improved debt
profile.
"Based on our analysis, an exchange of three Glencore shares
per Xstrata share would be earnings accretive for Glencore and
Xstrata shareholders," Christopher LaFemina, analyst at
Jefferies in London said.
"A smaller premium offer of 5-10 precent is probably coming
and would likely be high enough to win over Xstrata shareholders
as the strategic benefit of a merger should offset small
earnings dilution (for them)."
POWERHOUSE
Xstrata, in which Glencore already has a 34 percent stake,
announced last week it had been approached by the world's
largest diversified commodities trader and was in talks over a
deal that would be the largest in the sector since Rio Tinto's
takeover of Alcan in 2007.
The two, which would combine one of the world's largest
traders with mining assets from New Caledonia to the Democratic
Republic of Congo, are expected to use their combined clout to
look at other deals, backed by an improved debt profile.
Sources earlier told Reuters the two groups, which restarted
discussions before Christmas, have reached an understanding on
the structure of the combined group's management.
Xstrata is expected to take a majority of seats on the
board, and would keep its chairman, City heavyweight John Bond,
as well as its chief executive, Mick Davis, and its chief
financial officer, Trevor Reid.
Glasenberg, who will be the largest single shareholder in
the combined entity, is expected to hold a deputy position.