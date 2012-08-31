LONDON Aug 31 Activist fund Knight Vinke on
Friday became the first leading shareholder in Xstrata
to publicly question the future of the miner's board if a
proposed $31 billion bid from trader Glencore collapses
at a vote next week.
Several shareholders have already questioned privately
whether the members of Xstrata's board should continue if the
planned merger gets shelved, criticising what they say was a
failure to protect the interests of investors other than
34-percent holder Glencore. One shareholder said last week he
wanted "wholesale changes".
"Should the transaction fail to be approved, we intend to
consult with other shareholders regarding the composition of the
Xstrata board so as to make it more independent and robust,"
Knight Vinke said in a brief statement.
Glencore's long-awaited move on Xstrata is unlikely to
succeed on current terms, after the second-largest shareholder
in the miner, Qatar Holding, said explicitly on Thursday it
would vote down the current offer of 2.8 new Glencore shares for
every Xstrata share held.
Knight Vinke - which owns 0.5 percent of Xstrata according
to Reuters data, placing it among the 20 largest institutional
investors, excluding Glencore - said it would also vote against
the all-share bid unless terms are "materially improved".
"If the board of Glencore is unwilling to pay for acquiring
the control it seeks, we would support Xstrata's continuing
independence as a fundamentally strong and successful business,"
it said.