LONDON Nov 20 Shareholders in Xstrata
dealt a blow to their board on Tuesday, ushering through a
long-awaited $31 billion takeover by trader Glencore
without a controversial pay plan that had been backed by the
miner's directors.
In a final vote after a drawn out meeting and a complex
shareholder poll, 78.4 precent of voting shareholders voted
against the "golden handcuffs" plan for Xstrata managers.
That vote means an earlier resolution, in which Xstrata
shareholders approved the Glencore takeover without the
retention plan, is valid, and the deal goes through.