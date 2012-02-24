* Glencore, Xstrata say EU will be notified of merger
* EU has in past considered Glencore, Xstrata as one company
* Glencore, Xstrata do not expect deal to affect competition
* EU competition authority declines to comment
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Foo Yun Chee
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Feb 24 Commodities trader
Glencore's takeover of mining group Xstrata
will face European Commission antitrust scrutiny, the companies
said on Friday, kicking off a global regulatory process that
could take months.
In a statement that follows a period of negotiation, the two
firms involved in the proposed $90 billion combination said they
had agreed to officially notify the commission about the deal.
That notification, once it has been acknowledged by the
commission itself, leaves the regulator with 25 days to decide
whether to approve, reject or begin an in-depth probe into the
plan to create the world's fourth-largest miner.
It is just one of a series of antitrust hurdles the two
companies will have to clear.
Some in the industry had expected Glencore and Xstrata to
largely sidestep the EU antitrust process -- and a possible
probe -- as Brussels has in the past considered the companies to
be a single entity for the purposes of competition rules, given
Glencore's longstanding 34 percent holding in Xstrata.
But lawyers and industry sources had cautioned it was
unlikely the Commission would pass on the opportunity to lift
the lid on the largest mining takeover deal to date. Even if
that means apparently contradicting a ruling from as recently as
2006, when Xstrata bought miner Falconbridge.
"In Xstrata/Falconbridge the Commission said that Glencore
already controlled Xstrata. So it's surprising that now it
accepts to review Glencore/Xstrata," antitrust lawyer Ianis
Girgenson at Covington & Burling said on Friday.
"I don't think this has ever happened before. The Commission
usually doesn't want to contradict itself, though it can always
find a way around the issue, for example by saying that
conditions have changed since 2006."
After talks with the companies, the Commission told the
parties on Thursday that it required official notification of
the merger, potentially implying it considers the two as
separate companies and will therefore examine the deal, instead
of leaving it to go to individual member states -- a lengthier
and potentially more complex process.
Glencore and Xstrata said in a statement they would notify
the Commission under EU merger regulations. That could take
weeks, as the companies and Brussels go through what are often
lengthy pre-notification discussions.
"The parties expect the merger between Glencore and Xstrata
not to result in any negative impact on competition in the
commodity markets in which the two companies operate," the two
sides said in a statement.
"In fact, the merged firm is expected to be able to offer
customers a wider range of products and services and provide
improved security of supply to satisfy customer demand."
The office of Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
declined to comment, as it has yet to be officially notified.
NO PUSHOVER
The long-awaited deal to tie up Glencore and Xstrata will
control significant shares in the market for some key
commodities, but is not expected to face major antitrust issues
given the number of other players involved in each market.
Glencore and Xstrata combined become the world's largest
thermal coal exporter, and the largest producer of both zinc and
ferrochrome. But the picture is complex -- in thermal coal,
Glencore and Xstrata's export capacity is the largest, but less
than 10 percent of the global total -- well below the threshold
deemed significant by most antitrust authorities.
"Whilst the combination gives the merged entity dominant
global positions in mined supply (#3 copper, #1 zinc, #1 thermal
coal), our initial take is no commodity concentration should
raise a red flag," analysts at Liberum said.
Glencore alone already has large shares of the accessible
market for the supply of thermal coal, oil, copper and zinc, and
has operated without antitrust interference.
The sheer number of authorities it needs to negotiate with,
however, is likely to add to an already lengthy deal timetable.
And Almunia has a track record that shows he will be no
pushover in one of the highest profile deals of recent years,
with steelmakers, influential in EU circles, already agitating.
Previously in charge of Economic and Monetary Affairs,
Almunia was appointed to the competition brief in 2010. This
month he blocked the merger of Deutsche Boerse and
NYSE Euronext -- his second veto, despite opposition
from Michel Barnier, the EU's financial regulation chief, and
intense lobbying by the exchanges.
Yet his decision to allow Google to acquire
Motorola Mobility last week, even though he was concerned the
deal could lead to possible antitrust abuse, showed that he can
be convinced by strong competition arguments by companies.