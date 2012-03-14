* JX buys stake in Xstrata's nascent Canadian coking coal
ops
* Peak annual output seen at 9.5 mln tonnes
* Production could start around 2015
* Japan steelmakers keen to diversify coal sources away from
Aus
LONDON/TOKYO, March 14 JX Nippon Oil and
Energy Corp has bought a stake in miner Xstrata's
burgeoning Canadian coking coal operations, as it looks
to tap demand from steelmakers in Japan for coal from
diversified sources.
Japan's steel firms are keen to shift away from their
reliance on Australia for coking coal, especially after tight
supply early last year following devastating floods in
Queensland -- the heart of Australia's coal mining sector.
The bulk of premium hard-coking coal used by Nippon Steel
Corp, the world's No.4 steel firm, and JFE Steel, the
No.5, comes from the BHP-Mitsubishi Alliance, owned by
Australia's BHP and Mitsubishi Corp.
JX Nippon's Australian unit paid $435 million in cash for a
25 percent stake in Xstrata Coal British Columbia, the two
companies said. A joint venture between the firms will shortly
start a feasibility study, with production slated to begin
around 2015, a JX spokesman said.
The mine is expected to produce 9.5 million tonnes at its
peak, mostly hard coking coal, he added.
Xstrata has been building its presence in the Peace River
coalfield in northern British Columbia, acquiring First Coal in
August, the Lossan deposit in October and the Sukunka coal
deposit last week.
The miner said it would develop and operate the assets, and
JX would be the exclusive marketing agent for First Coal and
Sukunka coal sold in Japan.