* Urges shareholders to back "fair, reasonable" deal
* Q1 copper production down 18 percent year-on-year
* Coal up 9 percent, boosted by thermal coal
* Says major projects on track
* Over a third of voting shareholders vote against pay plan
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Caroline Copley
LONDON/ZUG, Switzerland, May 1 Miner Xstrata
sought to win over waverers to the merits of its $39
billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore,
telling shareholders to back the "fair and reasonable" offer
even as investors flexed their muscles by expressing opposition
to its pay plan.
The structure of the deal, which requires at least 75
percent of shareholders excluding Glencore to approve it, means
opposition from investors representing just over 16.5 percent of
Xstrata's total shareholding would be enough to derail it.
Industry analysts believe the deal will ultimately succeed
but Xstrata nevertheless faced a taste of opposition from a
subdued crowd of investors, as 36.5 percent of those voting
rejected its pay plan, up from a hefty 31.7 percent no vote last
year.
Including shares withheld, 39 percent failed to back the
plan.
Mick Davis, Xstrata's chief executive, is one of the best
paid top executives in the FTSE 100, taking home $5.4 million
pounds last year in salary, cash bonus and benefits - excluding
long-term incentives, deferred bonuses and retirement benefits
that could more than triple that if he hits set targets.
Davis has agreed to forgo a "change of control package" that
would normally have been triggered by the takeover, but he is
still expected to get a hefty shares package to ensure he stays
on after the deal, a potential flashpoint for opponents to the
merger.
The package is expected to be detailed in a circular to
shareholders due later this month.
Xstrata, one of the world's largest thermal coal exporters
and the fourth-largest copper miner, earlier reported a "strong"
financial performance from the start of the year, despite a drop
in first-quarter copper output as it replaces ageing operations.
Investors have kept a close eye on miners' major projects as
costs soar and timetables stretch, but Xstrata said all major
projects were making good progress and remained on schedule,
with its flagship greenfield Koniambo ferronickel production in
New Caledonia on track for the second half of 2012.
Some Xstrata investors have said the miner's growth profile,
which includes Koniambo, but also Peruvian copper projects and a
zinc-lead-silver mine in Australia, should mean a higher offer
from Glencore, which agreed in February to pay 2.8 new Glencore
shares for every Xstrata share owned.
Chairman John Bond, addressing some 200 shareholders
gathered in an auditorium in the Swiss town of Zug where Xstrata
is based, said investors would continue to benefit from the
growth profile and should vote in favour of the deal in July.
"In the judgment of the independent directors, the terms of
the proposal are fair and reasonable and the proposal represents
a significant opportunity to create a distinctive business with
very strong prospects to generate superior returns for our
shareholders," he said.
Small shareholders, who tend to far outnumber institutions
at annual meetings, could be key for Xstrata, as many of them
own only shares in the miner -- meaning they are more motivated
to agitate for a better deal than funds owning both companies.
They make up a quarter of the register, analysts estimate.
"I would have expected better. I would have liked a minimum
ratio of 3.5," one shareholder, Thomas Stitzinger, 76, said.
ON TRACK
The miner said earlier that quarterly copper output dropped
more than 18 percent year-on-year, after it reached the end of
life of mines including the Ernest Henry open pit in Australia,
while newer projects are still ramping up.
It was also hit by heavy rainfall in Peru that battered
output from its Tintaya mine, along with bad weather and an
outage at Collahuasi, owned jointly with rival Anglo American
. Collahuasi is expected to see improved production in
the second half as it moves to higher grade ores.
Xstrata produced 171,121 tonnes of copper in the quarter.
Mined coal, a key earner for Xstrata along with copper, saw
consolidated production increase by 9 percent year-on-year to
21.1 million tonnes from the first quarter of last year, when
the sector was battered by bad weather. Production was slightly
down, however, on the fourth quarter of last year.
Rivals have seen their output hit by wet weather in the
first three months but also by safety stoppages and strikes,
with operators like Anglo coming in below analyst estimates.
"We saw biggest scope for disappointments in coal, which did
not materialise," analysts at Liberum said in a note.
Shares were up 2.3 percent at 1,171 pence around 1612 GMT,
broadly in line with the UK sector.
"It is a reasonable set of numbers, maybe slightly
disappointing.. but it looks like they will meet their full year
targets," Analyst Andy Davidson at Numis said.
Nickel rose 8 percent year-on-year to 26,381 tonnes over the
quarter. Zinc, in which Xstrata will become the world's top
player after the merger and which is expected to be a focus for
antitrust authorities, was flat, with output at 239,983 tonnes.
Xstrata Zinc said separately that it was accelerating
production from its Lady Loretta zinc-lead-silver underground
mine and extending the life of its Handlebar Hill operation in
Queensland, boosting annual zinc production by 5 percent.
Lady Loretta will begin production in late 2012.