JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 London-listed global miner Xstrata on Monday said it had sold its Spitzkop, Tselentis collieries in South Africa to Imbawula group for an undisclosed amount.

"The disposal of these assets allows us to focus on our core portfolio of large production complexes, including the ongoing development of our existing and future resource base," said Murray Houston, chief operating officer at Xstrata Coal South Africa.

The company said there would be no job losses at the two operations as a result of the transaction.

Xstrata said the required approvals for the deal have been obtained from South African competition authorities and the department of mineral resources.