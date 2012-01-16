JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 London-listed global
miner Xstrata on Monday said it had sold its Spitzkop,
Tselentis collieries in South Africa to Imbawula group for an
undisclosed amount.
"The disposal of these assets allows us to focus on our core
portfolio of large production complexes, including the ongoing
development of our existing and future resource base," said
Murray Houston, chief operating officer at Xstrata Coal South
Africa.
The company said there would be no job losses at the two
operations as a result of the transaction.
Xstrata said the required approvals for the deal have been
obtained from South African competition authorities and the
department of mineral resources.