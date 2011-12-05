SYDNEY Dec 6 Global miner Xstrata on Tuesday said it had started producing copper from its newly developed underground mine at its Ernest Henry mine site in Australia following a transition from open pit mining.

During the first phase of underground operations, the operation will yield about 25,000 tonnes of copper and 35,000 ounces of gold in concentrate, it said.

In 2013, production will ramp up to 50,000 tonnes of copper and 70,000 ounces of gold in concentrate, according to the company.