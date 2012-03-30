PERTH/TOKYO, March 30 Xstrata Plc and
Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled the first
Japanese annual coal import contract for the fiscal year
beginning April 1 slightly above $115 per tonne, sources told
Reuters on Friday, a level which will likely be followed by
Japan's other utilities.
Market sources reported the contract was settled between
$115.20 and $115.25 per tonne. Japan's annual April contract is
often used as the yearly benchmark for Asia.
"Tohoku Electric Power is seen as the champion
negotiator, and based on that, other companies decide whether to
buy," a source at a major Japanese energy firm said.
The negotiations are held between a lead Japanese utility,
in this case Tohoku, which negotiates on behalf of other
Japanese utilities.
The settlement price is often just a few dollars above
Australian coal spot prices, but this year the settlement price
is more than $8 per tonne, or more than 7 percent, above the
Australian Newcastle coal index price of $107.01 per tonne.
Talks often drag out for weeks and were especially drawn out
this year as producers held out for $120 per tonne, a price well
above spot levels. Tohoku countered with around $110 per tonne
or lower.
Friday was the end of Japan's fiscal year and although coal
deliveries would have continued on a provisional basis even if
an agreement had not been met, some suggested that Japanese
utilities may have been more willing to compromise to secure
supply.
Japan is heading into its peak summer power season with just
one of its 54 nuclear reactors online due to safety fears after
the Fukushima crisis.
Its gas import capacity is also reaching its upper limits,
meaning the power sector will increasingly depend on coal to
fill the nuclear power gap.
"They need to lock in supplies and have certainty," one
Australian market source said.
"With most of the nuclear units out, they need to make sure
their coal-fired stations don't have a problem," the source
added.
Japan's nuclear reactors had previously supplied about 30
percent of the nation's power needs.
Part of the premium to spot prices can also be attributed to
the higher quality of coal demanded by Japanese utilities.
"(The price) seems to take into account the premium to the
current spot price to take into account the quality difference,"
the Japanese energy firm source said.