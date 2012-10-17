LONDON Oct 17 Miner Xstrata reported a
dip in third-quarter copper volumes, dented by its shift to new
operations but also by ongoing trouble at the giant Collahuasi
mine, where production fell 44 percent.
Xstrata, the world's fourth-largest copper miner, said its
total production of the red metal dropped to 187,800 tonnes in
the quarter, above the preceding three months but 16 percent
below the same period a year earlier.
The miner, in the throes of a $32 billion takeover by trader
Glencore, said it expects the impact of a turnaround
plan at Chile's Collahuasi mine - which it controls with peer
Anglo American - and improved grades to improve
throughput there in the fourth quarter.
Mined coal, a key earner for Xstrata along with copper, saw
consolidated production rise marginally to 24 million tonnes
from 23.6 million a year ago, led by thermal coal.
Xstrata, confirming it had slashed around 600 jobs in
Australia in the face of falling coal prices and high Australian
costs, said it had settled annual thermal coal contracts from
October with Japanese customers at around $97 per tonne.
Nickel was flat on the same period a year ago. For zinc - in
which the miner will become the world's top player after a
tie-up with Glencore - metal production edged lower to 181,992
tonnes against 184,220 tonnes year ago. Zinc in concentrate
production was 4 percent higher on the year-ago.