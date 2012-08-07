* H1 EBITDA down 31 percent to $4 billion vs forecast $3.87
bln
* Cuts planned 2012 spending by $1 billion
* Cost of Las Bambas project rises 7 percent to $5.2 billion
* Takes $514 million hit from Lonmin investment
* CEO declines to comment on Glencore deal outcome
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Aug 7 Miner Xstrata posted a
smaller-than-expected drop in first-half profit as it cut costs
to cushion the impact of weaker markets, overcoming what it said
was a risk of distraction from trader Glencore's $26
billion takeover bid.
The Anglo-Swiss miner, one of the world's largest producers
of thermal coal and copper, was hit along with its peers by
falling commodity markets against a backdrop of stubbornly high
wages and inflation, although it was partly shielded from
tumbling thermal coal prices by higher-priced contracts.
The miner did feel the pain of market turbulence, taking a
$514 million hit to write down the value of its almost 25
percent stake in South African miner Lonmin as the
platinum sector suffers from a lethal cocktail of squeezed
margins and increasingly militant unions.
Xstrata agreed earlier this year to be taken over by
commodities trader Glencore, its largest shareholder. But the
deal hit trouble in June after the miner's second-largest
shareholder, Qatar Holdings, demanded an improved offer.
Xstrata's results had been keenly anticipated for signs of
worsening profitability or a deteriorating outlook that could
strengthen Glencore's case for keeping the offer as it is - 2.8
new shares for every share. Qatar is demanding a ratio of 3.25.
Chief Executive Mick Davis sidestepped questions on talks
and the offer. "The business model of the combined entity is a
more powerful business model. But the inherent capacity of
Xstrata to generate value as a standalone company is very
powerful indeed. We have no concerns on that front."
Analysts see Xstrata's ability to control costs as key.
The miner has grown by turning around underperforming assets
and has cut costs at every reporting period since its listing.
It said on Tuesday it had lowered unit costs in real terms by
$105 million, a drop led by its energy-consuming nickel and zinc
arms. Over the year, that will add up to $390 million.
It also cut back planned 2012 spending by $1 billion to $7.2
billion - a peak for Xstrata - as it juggles a bumper capital
expenditure programme and an uncertain market outlook. Much of
that, though, was prompted by permitting delays at its Las
Bambas project in Peru, as the company pushed back construction.
Commissioning remains on track for 2014.
It also held back early stage work at projects it has not
yet approved, including El Pachon and Agua Rica in Argentina.
Mining inflation also lifted the cost of Las Bambas to $5.2
billion, now 23 percent more than original estimates.
DEAL OR NO DEAL?
Shares in the group were up 1.8 percent at 899.25 pence at
1100 GMT, outperforming its diversified peers and a 1.25 percent
rise in the sector. That is still below the price implied by the
current Glencore exchange offer - almost 939 pence.
"There are some negatives, it is not all great guns... but
offsetting that, a good performance in terms of costs and an
underlying operating performance that was slightly better than
people expected," said analyst Alison Turner at Panmure Gordon.
"I wouldn't think that these results would do anything to
change the view of Glencore or indeed the Qataris, except to
reinforce the Xstrata proposition as it stands."
Xstrata's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for the first six months of 2012 totalled
just over $4 billion, down by almost a third.
Operating profit dropped 42 percent to $2.45 billion.
Operating profit at its coal unit was broadly flat on the
same period last year, thanks to 2011 thermal coal contracts
that mitigated the impact of lower spot coal prices.
Davis said he expected prices in the thermal coal market,
hit by increased U.S. exports flooding the European market, had
bottomed out, with improvements already coming through.
The copper unit, which normally accounts for almost half of
group profit, saw operating profit virtually halve, after lower
production as Xstrata shifts to a newer generation of mines, and
because of troubles at one of the world's largest copper mines,
Chile's Collahuasi, a joint venture with Anglo American.
A combination of work stoppages, bad weather and accidents
pulled Collahuasi to its lowest production since 2007 in the
first six months of the year. Anglo and Xstrata have since
stepped in with their own managers and a turnaround plan.
"We as major shareholders perhaps took a little bit too long
in terms of intervening at Collahuasi," Davis said, adding the
intervention would be "short and sharp".