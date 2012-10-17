LONDON Oct 17 Xstrata PLC :
* Says Q3 copper production 187,800 tonnes, 16% lower than the
corresponding
period of 2011
* Says total Q3 consolidated coal production was 24 million
tonnes versus 23.6
million tonnes a year ago
* Says Q3 total nickel production flat on year ago, output for
first 9 months
of the year increased by 2% to 79,474 tonnes
* Says Q3 zinc metal production 181,992 tonnes versus 184,220
tonnes year ago
* Coal settled annual thermal coal contracts from October with
Japanese
customers at approximately $97 per tonne
* Koniambo ferronickel project in new caledonia on track to
start up line 1 by
end October, deliver first ore to furnace in Q4
* Coal has initiated a planned restructuring of its business in
Australia,
cutting 600 contractor and permanent positions