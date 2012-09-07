LONDON, Sept 7 Top 20 Xstrata Schroders
dismissed commodities trader Glencore's eneventh hour
revised offer for the miner as still below its true value on
Friday.
"We're still not particularly enthused," said Schroder's
head of UK equities Richard Buxton after Glencore raised its
offer to 3.05 new shares for every Xstrata share it does not
already own, up from 2.8 shares.
Buxton added he thought a ratio of 3.5 shares was an
appropriate level but would have accepted 3.25 proposed by
Qatar.
The Qatar Investment Authority holds 11.86 percent of
Xstrata making it the second largest shareholder after Glencore
which holds 34 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We would still oppose but the Qataris are the kingmakers
and it partly depends on what they do... But it will clearly
affect how long we wish to remain an investor in the combined
entity if it occurs on these terms," Buxton said.
He was also critical of rival shareholder Standard Life
Investments which earlier on said Friday it supported the
proposed terms.
"How David Cumming (Standard Life Investment's head of
equities) can come out and say he's happy with the new corporate
governance arrangements - we don't know what they are," Buxton
said.
"We are unclear on who stays and who goes and who leads it,
and who is incentivised to do what."