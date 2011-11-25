JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said on Friday it was calling off a strike at ferrochrome operations run by diversified miner Xstrata.

The strike began in late October. NUMSA said in a statement that the agreed wage increases ranged from 7.5 to 10 percent but it did not give a timeframe. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)