LONDON Feb 14 Xstrata, one of the
world's largest thermal coal exporters, is considering bringing
an additional partner into its giant Wandoan coal project in
Queensland, Australia, already part-owned by Japan's Itochu and
Sumitomo.
Xstrata, which last week agreed to be taken over by
commodities trader Glencore, owns 75 percent of the
project. Wandoan is expected to produce a thermal coal output of
22 million tonnes per year initially, expanding to 63 million
tonnes.
Itochu and Sumitomo each own 12.5 percent.
"As part of the ongoing feasibility process for the project,
Xstrata Coal and our partners Itochu and Sumitomo are
investigating options for the project's development, including
the potential to introduce an additional partner," a spokeswoman
for the miner said.
Earlier on Tuesday the Wall Street Journal reported Xstrata
had appointed Macquarie to advise on the sale of a 20 percent
interest in the project.
A coal industry source told Reuters there was a lot of
interest from Indian and Chinese buyers in coal mining assets in
the region and a deal would allow Xstrata to secure a buyer for
the hard coal output from Wandoan, which could become
Australia's largest coal mine.