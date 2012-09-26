Jordan downgrades diplomatic relations with Qatar
AMMAN, June 6 Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, after examining the "cause of the crisis" between Doha and several other Arab states.
LONDON, Sept 26 Xtract Energy PLC : * Net loss of £8.3 million (30 June 2011: £1.2 million loss)
AMMAN, June 6 Jordan will downgrade its diplomatic representation with Qatar, it said on Tuesday, after examining the "cause of the crisis" between Doha and several other Arab states.
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that isolating Qatar, including the use of sanctions, would not resolve any problems, adding that Ankara would continue to do everything in its power to help end the crisis.