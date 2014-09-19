Sept 19 Xvivo Perfusion AB

* XVIVO receives Horizon 2020 funding

* Says European Commission has selected the company's project "Biomarkers for clinical assessment of lungs intended for transplantation" for funding

* Says project receives 50,000 euros to perform a feasibility study and to prepare a Phase 2 application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)