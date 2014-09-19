BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
Sept 19 Xvivo Perfusion AB
* XVIVO receives Horizon 2020 funding
* Says European Commission has selected the company's project "Biomarkers for clinical assessment of lungs intended for transplantation" for funding
* Says project receives 50,000 euros to perform a feasibility study and to prepare a Phase 2 application
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work